FOOD
Appetizers
Salsa & Chips
Fresh Homemade Salsa with fresh Corn Tortilla Chips$4.95
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh Homemade Guacamole with Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips$6.95
Queso & Chips
Fresh Homemade Queso dip with Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips$6.95
Colombian Empanada (3)
Colombian empanada is a crispy, half-moon pastry filled with a savory blend of seasoned meat, potatoes, onions and spices, featuring a unique touch of sweetness and served with traditional sauces for a delicious taste of Colombian street food. Order is served with Three Empanada.$9.00
Arepa Sampler
3 South American Corn Patty Stuffed with Shredded Pork, Shredded Beef and Shredded Chicken topped with red Cabbage slaw.$12.95
Flour Empanadas (3)
Flour savory empanada stuffed with different ingredients. We offer Beef, Chicken, Italian, Hawaiian and veggie. Pick 3 of you choice$9.00
Yuca Fries$5.95
Tostones$6.00
Colombian Picada$24.15
Birria Eggrolls (3)$14.89
Nachos & More
Nachos
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips your Choice of protein, topped with your homemade Queso and Pico de Gallo$11.95
Supreme Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips, Choice of protein topped with Queso, corn, black beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream$15.95
Queso Fries
Fresh French Fries topped with Shredded Beef, Queso and Pico de Gallo$10.95
Cuban Plate
Traditional Ropa vieja (shredded Beef) white rice, Black Beans and sweet plantains.$13.95
Nachos 1/2 SIZE$7.25
Supreme Nachos 1/2 SIZE$8.75
Arepa Plates
Shredded Beef Arepa Plate$15.95
Shredded Pork Arepa Plate$14.95
Shredded Chicken Arepa Plate$14.95
Veggie Arepa Plate$13.95
Arepa Burger Plate
8oz all Beef Patty grilled then stuffed in our white Corn Patty, With Bacon Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Pico de Gallo Served with Sweet Plantains or Yuca Fries$16.95
Burritos
Favorites
Chimichanga
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Refried beans, sour cream, your choice of protein then deep fried to a light crispy burrito and topped with Queso sauce, served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Taco Empa Taco
2 Traditional Tacos of your choice and 1 Empanada of your Choice served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans. Tacos are topped with onions and Cilantro.$15.95
Fajitas
Savory dish bursting with flavors Starting with your Choice of protein, Sauteed Onions and Peppers. served with Spanish Rice, Refired Beans and corn tortillas
Tostadas Plate
two Open faced deep fried Corn Tortillas topped with refried beans, Choice of protein, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream, Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans$13.95
Bandeja Paisa
Colombia's favorite Dish, This wonderful Plater comes with Steak, Colombian Chorizo, Deep Fried Pork Belly, White Rice, Red Beans, Egg over easy, Arepa, Sweet Plantains and an avocado slice.$23.95
Birria Tacos (3)
Corn Tortilla dipped in our stew then filled with stew tender juicy meat grilled with cheese, onions and cilantro served with consommé.$16.95
Enchilada Plate$14.55
Birria Pizza$21.79
Sandwich
Quesadillas
Specialty Plates
Fried Pork Chop
2 bone in pork chop served with White rice, black beans and sweet plantains$15.95
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast with sauteed Onions and peppers served with white rice, Red beans and sweet plantains$15.95
Onion Smothered Steak
Thin sliced Steak grilled with sauteed onions served with white rice, red beans and sweet plantains.$16.95
Salads
Taco Meals
Tamales
Sides
Sweet Plantains (5)$4.15
French Fries$3.25
Spanish Rice$3.25
Refried Beans$3.95
Red Beans & Rice$5.75
2 oz Queso$1.00
2oz Guac$1.00
2oz Sour Cream$1.00
2oz Shredded Cheese$1.00
Flour Tortilla (3)$1.50
Corn Tortilla (3)$1.50
Chicharron$4.50
Tortilla Chips$1.75
2oz Pico$0.45
32oz Queso$18.20
32oz Salsa$12.95
32oz Guacamole$15.00
Tzatziki sauce$1.00
Large Refried Beans 18oz$8.85
Large Spanish Rice 24oz$7.65
Yuca Fries$4.95
side of lettuce$1.50
side of Red Cabbage$2.00
colombian chorrizo$3.50